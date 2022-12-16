France to provide €0.3m grant for Babu Sabu treatment plant

ISLAMABAD: France will provide a grant of 0.3 million euros for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit.

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA), and Philippe Steinmetz, country director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), signed the Grant Financing Agreement worth €0.3 million for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant-Financing Project Management Unit.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Minister for Economic Affairs witnessed the signing ceremony of the grant agreement.

The French grant assistance will support WASA-Lahore in establishing the project management unit for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant project which is also expected to be financed by AFD.

With the help of this grant assistance, WASA-Lahore will be able to prepare and ensure smooth implementation of the main project. Additionally, this will strengthen the institutional capacity of Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore (WASA, Lahore) to deliver improved services to the people of the metropolitan city of Lahore.

Babu Sabu wastewater treatment plant is expected to contribute towards environmental improvement by treating 170 MGD of domestic sewage prior to disposal in River Ravi.

The Republic of France through the French Agency for Development is working in Pakistan providing technical and financial support in the energy and urban development sector aiming green investment in Pakistan.

The Minister for Economic Affairs thanked the French government and AFD for extending this financial grant assistance to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022