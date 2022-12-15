AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
Dec 15, 2022
Pakistan

President Alvi, CM Punjab meet to discuss political, economic issues

  • Both leaders discuss other issues of mutual interest
BR Web Desk Published 15 Dec, 2022 08:53pm
President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in Lahore to discuss the current political and economic situation of the country, a statement released by the President’s Secretariat said.

Formal federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi were also present during the meeting.

Both leaders deliberated on ways to improve Pakistan's economy, according to the press release.

It quoted President Alvi as saying that “decisions needed to be taken keeping in mind the wider interests of Pakistan.”

He emphasised that the country “is demanding unity, unanimity, and political tolerance from all of us”.

Alvi said that he was determined to “resolve matters amicably”, adding: "There was no such thing as a final word in politics."

He also hoped that “better pathways” would soon emerge for the country.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Punjab briefed the president on the ongoing development projects in the province.

The Chief Minister expressed resolve to provide relief to the people of the province, the statement added.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he will announce the date of dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17.

The PTI chief claimed that Pakistan was on the “brink of destruction” as there was no rule of law in the country.

Imran says will announce Punjab, KP assemblies dissolution date on Dec 17

“Why are we here? Because the poor people are in jail and powerful people are receiving NROs, getting their cases closed, and coming back to the country,” the ex-prime minister said.

The former premier alleged that General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) gave ‘NRO 2’ to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that “certified thieves” were imposed on Pakistan as part of this campaign.

