Governor gives approval to four bills

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has given approval to four public interest bills on Wednesday passed by the Punjab Assembly.

These bills included The Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, The Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Muttehida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022.

It should be noted that the bills are being sent directly to the Governor Secretariat from the Punjab Assembly without adopting a proper channel, yet the Governor Secretariat’s staff works meticulously on these bills in public interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022