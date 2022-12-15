AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
LHC issues notice to suspect in IK attack case

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a notice to the suspect of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for January 13 on a petition challenging denial of 30-day physical remand by the trial court.

A Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on November 17 had granted the police 12-day custody of the suspect, Muhammad Naveed. Representing the prosecution department before the LHC, Additional Prosecutor General said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe into the incident, asked the trial court for 30-day remand of the suspect. However, he said, the trial court allowed only 12 days remand of the suspect.

The prosecutor stated that under the last amendment introduced in the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, one-time minimum period for police remand was fixed for not less than 15 days and maximum for 90 days.

He said the trial court while passing the impugned order did not apply its judicial mind and denied the maximum remand to the police. He argued that the decision of trial court was against the law and the same is liable to be set aside.

PTI Chief Imran Khan and at least 14 other leaders of the party had received bullet injuries when its long march was attacked by the suspect. The suspect was arrested red-handed from the crime scene along with the weapon. Wazirabad City police had registered the FIR under sections 302, 324, 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the ATA.

