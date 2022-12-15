AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
Dec 15, 2022
Pakistan

Imran wants NRO, claims Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that Imran Khan wants NRO.

In a statement, she said if someone had stolen something, they would have proved the charge in four years, which they couldnot. She said real freedom is only freedom from poisonous and conspiratorial temptation.

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement earlier, the federal information minister said that Imran Sahib! Why do not you prove the accusation? Why didn’t you give evidence, tell the public what you have done for four years.

She further asked why is there so much urgency and trouble? Imran Khan now appears to be a mental patient while playing thief and real freedom fighters.

