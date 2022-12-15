Unwarranted provocations

AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
EDITORIAL: Seven Pakistanis lost their lives and 16 others were injured, some of them critically, on Sunday in the border town of Chaman when Afghan security forces opened fire, using artillery guns and mortar shells. Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a statement describing the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” as uncalled for aggression.

Pakistan’s troops, it said, had given a befitting “but measured response”, avoiding targeting civilians on the other side. The ISPR did not mention if Afghan soldiers suffered any casualties, but that Pakistani authorities had approached their counterparts in Kabul to demand strict action to prevent repeat of such violent incidents.

However, just last month, the Friendship Gate at Chaman border, used for trade and movement of people, remained closed for several days after armed gunmen opened fire on FC personnel and fled on motorcycles, sparking exchange of fire between the two sides’ security personnel, which Afghan Interior Minister attributed to a ‘misunderstanding’.

There have been several incidents of violence at the Pak-Afghan border, initiated by Afghan soldiers under Ashraf Ghani as well as Taliban governments. The ‘unprovoked’ and ‘uncalled for’ aggression seems to be coming from the construction of a security fence and military checkposts by Pakistan all along the border to stop TTP and IS-K terrorists from launching cross-border attacks. In fact, a spokesman for Kandahar governor is reported to have linked the latest incident with the border fence.

The Durand Line separating the two countries is an internationally recognised border, yet successive Afghan governments have refused to accept it. While condemning the shelling, the Foreign Office in Islamabad tried to soft-pedal the tensions created by recurring border clashes, saying that “such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries.” Islamabad surely needs to react carefully to such incitements due to reasons of geography and ethnic ties between Pashtun tribes living on either side of the border.

But the people in this country have run out of patience with the Kabul government for standing firmly with the TTP terrorists as they continue to use Afghan soil to attack our security forces as well as civilians. The Afghan Taliban have chosen to do this despite the fact that Pakistan has been going out of the way to help them all through difficult times, both before and after their return to power.

Although the Afghan side has expressed its regrets on this incident, Pakistan needs to revisit its policy towards the Kabul government. Although the establishment has disabused itself of the absurd notion of seeking ‘security depth’ in Afghanistan — predicated on India using it for its two-pronged game against this country — its obsession with having a friendly government in Kabul still persists.

The Afghan Taliban have amply proved that to be lost cause. It is imperative, therefore, for Islamabad to try and have normal relations, like with other countries, with its Taliban-ruled neighbour, focusing on economic cooperation and whichever other area possible. But Pakistan must take tough action against the TTP to safeguard its peace and security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

