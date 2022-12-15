All revenue targets will be achieved: PM’s aide

AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue and Minister of State Tariq Mehmood Pasha has said that performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is satisfactory and all targets will be achieved.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of the problems of business community and that all resources are being utilised to improve the country’s economic conditions.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the United Business Group (UBG).

According to spokesperson for the UBG Gulzar Feroze, the prime minister’s adviser said that tax laws are being strictly implemented and any negligence on the part of officials of the revenue department will be dealt with strictly.

On the occasion, UBG’s President Zubair Tufail pointed out that the conditions obtaining in the country are not conducive to businesses. Firstly the Covid-19 pandemic and then the floods badly affected the industrial and agricultural sectors and many sectors have yet to recover fully from the calamities.

It’s therefore incumbent upon the government to provide relief to the business community.

However, the UBG delegation congratulated Tariq M Pasha and praised the leadership of the FBR on the improved situation on the revenue collection front.

