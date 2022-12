ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi approved re-employment of Fawad Asadullah Khan as Additional Director General (BS-22) Intelligence Bureau after retirement.

The employment is on a contract basis for one year from 19 December 2022.

The re-employment was granted under section 14 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 on the advice of the Prime Minister.

