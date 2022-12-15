AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
7th international research conference held at Wah varsity

Press Release Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
WAH CANTT: The University of Wah (UW) hosted its 7th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC), jointly sponsored by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Science Foundation.

The key areas of the conference included basic sciences, computer science, engineering sciences and social sciences and humanities.

Hamza Sarosh, Senior Vice President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, graced the opening ceremony as Chief Guest. The Conference was attended by a galaxy of renowned national and international speakers.

Literary delegates from Turkey including Prof Dr Mahmut Boyukata, Kirikkale University; Prof Dr Tuncay Bayram, Karadeniz Technical University; Prof Dr Necla Cakmal, Karabuk University and Faheem Abbasi from Buraq Geo Services, Norway presented keynote speeches in physical mode.

In addition, seasoned scholars including Prof Dr Alan Fryer, University of Kentucky, USA; Prof Dr Aslam Syed, Bonn, Germany and Dr Waheed Ullah, Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology, China delivered keynote speeches in online mode. Prof Dr Gulfaraz Ahmed, former Federal Secretary, Islamabad; Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Emeritus Prof QAU, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, VC Rawalpindi Women University, Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, Prof Dr M Adnan Saeed, Head Department of Nuclear Medicine, Nori Hospital, Islamabad and Dr Khalid Amin Khan, Exploration Manager, Oil and Gas Company Limited, Islamabad were also amongst the notable figures.

During two days of the Conference, a total of 107 papers were presented. Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his introductory speech, stressed on proactively engaging in research activities for sustainable development in modern world.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Director, ORIC highlighted the significance of academic conferences and shed light on how MDSRIC has acted as a platform where academicians and researchers from renowned universities can meet, exchange ideas on their research and can enlighten the participants about future developments in their disciplines.

The Conference received positive feedback from researchers and attendees who appreciated UW and ORIC for organizing an informative and insightful event.

