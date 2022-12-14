Punjab announces winter vacations from December 24

The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced winter vacations for all state-run and private schools across the province, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the educational institutions will remain closed from December 24 to December 31. The schools will be reopened on January 2 (Monday), 2023.

“All Schools (public and private) shall reopen on Monday 2nd January 2023 resuming a full/normal week for all classes,” the notification read.

It is to be noted that the Sindh and Balochistan governments have already announced winter holidays in their provinces.

A notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Tuesday said that the schools and colleges will remain closed from December 22 to December 31.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has announced a two-month holiday, from December 16 to February 28 of the following year, all public and private educational institutions will be closed.