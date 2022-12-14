AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan launches lifestyle label

  • Aryan recently also revealed how he had finished writing a script and is looking forward to directing
Published 14 Dec, 2022 09:24pm
Photo: Instagram @<strong><em>aryan</em></strong>
Photo: Instagram @aryan
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the launch of a luxury lifestyle collective called 'D'YAVOL'.

"It’s been nearly five years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’yavol is finally here," Aryan, 25, posted on Instagram.

A collaboration with two friends and entrepreneurs, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, the brand will debut with a line of premium vodka, made in partnership with AB InBev India, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewing company, reported The National.

Photo: Instagram @___aryan___
Photo: Instagram @aryan

Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival

D'yavol translates to devil in the Slavic language.

While a launch date has not been revealed, D'yavol is set to expand to more beverages as well as fashion and also curate luxury events.

“For me, D’yavol is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity. I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism while remaining rooted in authentic craft," Aryan was quoted as saying by The National.

"This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’yavol, a brand that combines uncompromising quality, edgy design and reverence for heritage know-how," he added.

Aryan, who was embroiled in a criminal case regarding the possession of drugs last year, recently also revealed how he had finished writing a script and is looking forward to directing.

Son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in custody in drugs probe

Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, is set to make her Bollywood debut soon in the Netflix film 'The Archies', according to reports. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the Indian reprise of the classic American comic series will also feature a number of other Bollywood star kids making their debuts.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing his return to the big screen with 'Pathaan'. The highly anticipated action film, which was partly shot in Dubai, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A song from the film just was just released to mixed reviews.

