Tendulkar junior hits ton on first-class debut

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:55pm
<p>In this file photo taken on July 13, 2018 Indian under-19 cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, tosses a ball during a practice session before the start of the warm-up match between the Indian under-19 and Sri Lankan under-19 teams. Arjun on December 14 scored a century on his debut in first class cricket — just like his batting legend father back in the day. FILE PHOTO: AFP</p>

In this file photo taken on July 13, 2018 Indian under-19 cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, tosses a ball during a practice session before the start of the warm-up match between the Indian under-19 and Sri Lankan under-19 teams. Arjun on December 14 scored a century on his debut in first class cricket — just like his batting legend father back in the day. FILE PHOTO: AFP
NEW DELHI: Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, scored a century on his debut in first-class cricket on Wednesday, just as his Indian batting legend father had done 34 years ago.

Playing for Goa, Arjun, 23, reached his ton off 177 deliveries on the second day of the four-day match against Rajasthan in India’s domestic Ranji Trophy competition.

Sachin, the world’s all-time highest run scorer, also reached three figures on his Ranji Trophy debut in December 1988.

Pujara, Iyer put India in command against Bangladesh

Coming in to bat at number seven, Arjun was out for 120 at the Goa Cricket Association ground in Porvorim.

The left-hander slammed 16 fours and two sixes in his 207-ball knock.

Arjun made the India under-19 team and followed it up with a stint with Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, although he never made it off the bench.

He moved to Goa this season from Mumbai.

His father, who retired in 2013 after scoring 100 centuries, still enjoys god-like status in cricket-crazy India.

