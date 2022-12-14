AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

Reuters Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:00pm
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is expecting loans of up to $5 billion next year from multilateral agencies besides a deal with the IMF, the foreign minister told Reuters, adding that the government could raise up to $3 billion through the restructuring of state assets.

“Apart from what we get from the IMF, we are looking at all others, the multilaterals put together another $4-$5 billion …,” Ali Sabry said in an interview on Wednesday.

“The president is interested in restructuring some of the (state) institutions, so through that if we can raise $2-$3 billion, our treasury and reserves become strengthened.”

Bankrupt Sri Lanka clears budget as IMF bailout delays

Struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri Lanka reached an IMF staff-level agreement in September for a loan of $2.9 billion, which could be approved for disbursal next year.

Sri Lankan GDP Sri Lankan economy Sri Lanka crisis Sri Lanka IMF deal

