PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his government's commitment to work with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and ensure the eradication of polio.

Pakistan is one of two countries, alongside neighbouring Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, although case numbers have dropped drastically in recent years.

In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz said that in a phone call on Tuesday night he and Bill discussed polio eradication challenges in our flood-hit areas.

The PM appreciated the valuable support extended by the BMGF in polio eradication and improving immunisation, nutrition and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

"I thanked Mr Gates for his consistent support," he tweeted.

During the phone call, PM Shehbaz noted that there had been a pause in polio cases since September 2022.

Japan provides $3.87m grant for polio eradication

While talking about the recent flooding the premier reaffirmed that the government is actively implementing the special emergency response plan and will continue to adapt and find ways to reach out to children,as per Radio Pakistan.

Regretting the loss of lives in the flooding, Bill acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to eradicate polio and reiterated his foundation's continued support for ensuring that no child is at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

Meanwhile, the two agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives and in the areas of mutual cooperation.