Pak-NZ series from 26th

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26th December at the National Bank Cricket arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3rd January. The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

First Test–December 26-30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test -January 3-7 at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI –10th January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.

PCB New Zealand cricket National Bank Cricket arena Karachi New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan

