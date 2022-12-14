AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
Punjab govt launches ‘production competition’ for wheat growers

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: The Punjab Government has launched a ‘production competition 2022-23’ for the wheat growers under the National Plan to encourage healthy competition among the farmers to grow more grains.

The agriculture department has sought applications from male and female farmers owning five or more than 5 acres of cultivatable agricultural land to participate in this wheat production competition 2022-23 in project.

Besides landlords, farmers/contractors are also eligible and can apply after getting the documents verified by the Tehsil Committee. Farmers in irrigated wheat areas participating in the production competition will show present crops sown over 5 acres of land while farmers in rain-fed areas will present a 2 acres field sown with any approved wheat variety for this competition.

The conditions for participation in the competition are also mentioned in the application forms which can be obtained free of cost from the offices of the concerned Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension), said a spokesman of the department here on Tuesday.

