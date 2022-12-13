AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine PM says IAEA mission will ‘secure’ nuclear plants

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2022 08:22pm
Follow us

PARIS: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country’s nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant.

Ukraine’s atomic sites have been a key concern throughout the nearly 10 months since Russia invaded, with attacks around several plants – including Chernobyl – raising fears of a nuclear incident.

“The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor,” Shmygal said following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The prime minister, who was participating in an international conference on Ukraine, said the IAEA teams would deploy to plants at Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Pivdennoukrainska and Chernobyl without specifying a time frame.

UN atomic watchdog chief denounces ‘targeted strikes’ on Ukraine nuclear plant

He also said he had repeated to Grossi Ukraine’s demand for the “demilitarisation” of the Zaporizhzhia plant describing it as a priority for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the summit, Shmygal praised French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting Ukraine on issues including on nuclear security and pulling military from around the Zaporizhzhia plant – Europe’s largest.

“France is very active on this issue,” he said.

The IAEA has already deployed teams to Zaporizhzhia, where Russian troops have seized control of the plant and claimed to have annexed the region into Russia.

“The plant is still in a very precarious situation,” Grossi said ahead of the meeting.

“We have started to explore ways to deepen this protection and above all to reach an agreement which will have to involve the Russian side, obviously, to protect the plant,” Grossi said.

Ukraine last week accused Russian troops of detaining two senior employees at the Zaporizhzhia plant after a “brutal beating”.

Regular Russian shelling in recent months of Ukraine’s energy grid has disrupted the supply of power to and from the plants, adding to electricity outages and concerns over their safety.

Ukraine IAEA Rafael Grossi Zaporizhzhia plant

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine PM says IAEA mission will ‘secure’ nuclear plants

Pakistan expecting Saudi financial help: Ishaq Dar

IMF shareholders deeply divided over Pakistan, other countries request to suspend loan surcharges

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

ADB approves $100mn loan to improve skills training in Pakistan

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah out of third England Test

Corruption couldn’t be eradicated due to weaknesses in system: CJP

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

Read more stories