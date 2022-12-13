AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:44am
ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General Audit Petroleum and Natural Resources, an arm of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), is to conduct special study on “supply of RLNG to export-oriented sectors at concessionary rates” of previous four years, sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

The government has approved electricity tariff of Rs 19.99/ kWh for the five export-oriented sectors, financial impact of which is expected to be Rs 100 billion. However, International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the government to either reverse the subsidy or impose new taxes to generate revenue equal to the level of subsidy. Power Division has sought Rs 143 billion from Finance Division to supply electricity to five zero rated sectors throughout the current fiscal year and for outstanding receivables.

The sources said study is being undertaken at Petroleum Division and SNGPL by an audit team headed by Asghar Mehdi Audit Officer FAT-VI. The Directorate General Petroleum and Natural Resources has sought record/ information relating to Power Division through the office of DGA (Power) through a letter of November 14, 2022 which has not yet been provided despite visits/ telephonic conversation of audit team (CFAO/ Joint Secretary-Entities & Disco/ Section Officers- Power Finance (PF)/Accounts Officer B&A).

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

The Directorate General Audit of Petroleum and Natural Resources has again sought the following information/ data: (i) list of Captive Power Plant (CPPs) connected with power grid/ having electricity connection as on March 01, 2021 and June 30, 2022; (ii) list of CPPs not connected with power grid/ having no electricity connection and applied for connection up to March 31, 2021 with details whether connection provided by respective Discos or not; (iii) list of CPPs with co-generation facility as on February 01, 2021; (iv) list of CPPs without co-generation facility as on February 01, 2021 and June 30, 2021; (v) details of efficiency audits of CPPs conducted by Power Division/ National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) under the directives of CCoE after February, 2021 and copies of efficiency audit reports.

