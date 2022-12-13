PSQCA stops production at 7 steel mills, seizes stocks

LAHORE: The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Monday stopped manufacturing of seven illegal and unlicensed steels mills in the provincial capital seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products.

It may be mentioned that the PSQCA has so far taken action against 22 illegal and unlicensed steel mills, seizing huge quantity of stock. The raids are the part of a campaign launched by the Authority against illegal or unlicensed steel mills on the instruction of the Federal Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, said a spokesman.

The teams raided Lakhuder, Band Road, Mahmood Booti and Korol Ghati, and seized huge stock of deformed steel bars and other steel products of seven mills and also served notices on two other illegal and unlicensed steel mills.

