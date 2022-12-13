Three aircraft to be inducted into PIA fleet

ISLAMABAD: Three wide body aircraft of excellent quality are going to be part of the PIA fleet very soon. A high-level meeting of the PIA under the chairmanship of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique took place on Monday.

Chief executive officer, chief commercial officer, chief human resource officer, and chief financial officer participated in the meeting.

The minister gave instructions for creating discount packages for Skardu, Gilgit, Chitral, and Hunza for tourism promotion. The minister directed the team to work on the betterment of the flight schedule. He also directed PIA to reschedule flights from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu in winter.

Directive to review joint planning with operators of small commercial jet aircraft was also given by the minister. Review of ATR ship issues given to Pakistan Navy also came under discussion.

