‘Living Under Hybrid War’: Book launched during ceremony held at NUST

ISLAMABAD: NUST Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad, held a book launch ceremony for the book “Living Under Hybrid War” edited by Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan and Dr Farah Naz on Monday. Among those in attendance were Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Defence Attaches, veteran statesmen, think tank experts, seasoned analysts, researchers, and students.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Director NUST Institute of Policy Studies, Amir Yaqub. He paid his compliments to the editors and contributors of the book for such fine and holistic work and mentioned the utmost importance and relevance of the book.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, Principal NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) and Director General NUST Institute of Policy Studies, and the editor of the book ‘Living Under Hybrid War,’ while introducing the book stated that it is an outcome of thorough study of numerous instruments being used as a tool of Hybrid warfare. He commended all the experts of different domains who have authored chapters covering the nature of hybrid war, economic coercion, and domestic politics as an instrument of hybrid war, narrative warfare and law fare to make it a comprehensive product in the realm of hybrid warfare.

Dr Farah Naz, Assistant Professor at the Department of Government and Public Policy, NUST, Pakistan, appreciated all contributors to the book for their insightful chapters. On hybrid war, Dr Naz stressed that in the digital age, narratives play an important role in shaping the focus of the world towards the issue.

In a pre-recorded speech by Dr Leonid Savin, Editor-in-chief of Geopolitica.ru, congratulated the team, including editors and contributors, who have prepared this valuable compilation. Dr. Savin, who is also a contributor to the book, mentioned that the chapters of all the authors in this book are very thought-provoking.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (retd), the Guest of Honor congratulated the editors and contributors of the book for such exceptional work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022