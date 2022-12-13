New auditorium opened at KPC

KARACHI: A soft launching ceremony of newly built auditorium, constructed with the support of GSF Builders and Essa Laboratories was held on Monday at Karachi Press Club.

The Auditorium is named after GFS-Dr Farhan Essa, the donors of the project worth above Rs 15 million. The financing is being arranged by social worker and head of community policing Murad Ali Soni with the support of GFS Builders, Essa Laboratories and other donors.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Farhan Essa said that I am part of the Rotary Club and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), but there is no example of the development work that has been done in Karachi Press Club during the last two years.

He said that no one can stop the country from development, if the entire country runs on the style of Karachi Press Club. He said that Essa Laboratories will also provide all possible laboratory facilities to the members of Karachi Press Club.

Speaking at the event, CEO GFS Builder Irfan Wahid said that GSF’s relationship with the media community is very good. After this project, Karachi Press Club and GSF will further strengthen their relationship and will launch more projects for journalists.

He said that the remaining work of the auditorium will also be completed in a few days. He said that GFS Builder is ready for all possible support for Karachi Press Club and its members are media persons who have an important role in the society.

Speaking at the event, Murad Soni said that the Press Club is our second home. Three years ago, we started working on this auditorium together with Farhan Essa. However, due to the Corona pandemic, the construction work was delayed.

