AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.13%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
EFERT 81.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.25%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
FNEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
GGGL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.7%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-7.51%)
MLCF 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
OGDC 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
PAEL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
TREET 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 136.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.7%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
WAVES 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,190 Decreased By -159.9 (-1.04%)
KSE100 41,541 Decreased By -157.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,353 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Beating Pakistan on home turf is ‘massive’, says England skipper

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:39pm
<p>England’s captain Ben Stokes (R) celebrates with team officials after their victory at the end of second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP</p>

England’s captain Ben Stokes (R) celebrates with team officials after their victory at the end of second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Follow us

MULTAN: Skipper Ben Stokes hailed England’s Test series win in Pakistan Monday as “massive”, as the team’s new-found aggressive approach continues to pay dividends.

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in the second Test – following their 74-run victory in the first encounter in Rawalpindi – to wrap up the series even before this week’s final match in Karachi.

Both games came on the back of aggressive batting dubbed “Bazball”, after the nickname of new coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum who has transformed the team since taking over in May.

The victory gives England their eighth win in the nine Tests since McCullum and Stokes took charge.

It is also England’s third series win in Pakistan, although they have not toured there in 17 years because of security fears.

“Not for one minute are we going to think it’s just another Test series win,” said Stokes, who has now three wins from as many series as captain.

“Beating Pakistan in Pakistan is massive. We know what we’ve achieved, we know that it’s a very special thing in English cricket to come here and win.”

Stokes said it was “a very special time to be an England cricketer” but that the team need to keep their feet on the ground.

“One thing we do is we stay in the moment,” he said.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, in contrast, rued repeated errors made in the first two Tests.

“We are committing the same mistakes and are not able to finish the games,” said Azam, who has now lost two home series in a row after being beaten by Australia earlier this year.

Azam deplored the batting collapses evident in both innings.

Still, he had praise for spinner Abrar Ahmed who grabbed 11 wickets in his debut Test.

“Ahmed used the conditions well and it was a good start for him,” he said.

The final Test begins in Karachi on Saturday.

Cricket Pakistan England Ben Stokes MULTAN TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Beating Pakistan on home turf is ‘massive’, says England skipper

Flood relief: ADB approves $554mn financing package

Rupee under duress, settles at 224.65 against US dollar

Facing massive economic headwinds, companies in Pakistan struggle to keep operations going

Toshakhana case: Court to announce verdict on ECP plea against Imran on Dec 15

Bugis Investments sells its entire stake in MCB Bank for nearly Rs7.48bn

Attack on Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals ends, three assailants killed

Oil steadies after falls as weak economy offsets supply risks

TPL Properties completes Rs7bn strategic investment in REIT Fund

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

SHC stops police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

Read more stories