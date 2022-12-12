AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
SHC stops police from arresting Azam Swati in more cases

  • Directs IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon to submit detailed report regarding cases against Azam in Sindh
BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2022 03:28pm
The Sindh High Court (SHC) barred on Monday the provincial police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati in more cases,Aaj News reported.

The Sindh police on Friday had taken Azam into custody from Quetta.

The PTI senator was arrested in October for posting tweets against state institutions. A few weeks later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him again over a case related to a controversial tweet against senior military officials.

During Monday's hearing, Justice Karim Khan Agha ordered to combine the two petitions filed by Azam's son Usman Swati seeking annulment of all the cases against the PTI senator.

Usman’s lawyer told the court that the Balochistan High Court had quashed all cases registered against Azam.

The SHC directed Inspector General Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to submit a detailed report regarding cases against Azam in the province.

CDA seals Azam Swati’s Islamabad farmhouse

Last week, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed Azam's farmhouse in Islamabad’s Murree Road over violation of building laws.

As per the CDA, the house's basement was not approved in the building plan. The CDA said it issued a show-cause notice to Azam on November 4, 2022, in accordance with the ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.

It further said that a final notice regarding the matter was issued to the senator on November 16, warning that if violations were not removed within seven days, it would seal the farmhouse.

