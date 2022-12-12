AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
AVN 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.13%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.13%)
MLCF 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
PRL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.69%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,149 Decreased By -15 (-0.36%)
BR30 15,255 Decreased By -94.7 (-0.62%)
KSE100 41,566 Decreased By -132.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,365 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Musk targets US Covid response lead Fauci in viral tweet

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2022 11:29am
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk on Sunday targeted America’s outgoing top infectious disease official and key advisor of the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, in a viral tweet that sparked backlash.

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” the billionaire Twitter CEO said, alluding to the practice of indicating gender pronouns after one’s name as well as the right-wing campaign to charge Fauci with crimes related to his involvement in US Covid policies.

Musk also posted a meme showing Fauci telling US President Joe Biden, “Just one more lockdown, my king…” – in apparent criticism of the Covid mitigation measure Musk has repeatedly slammed but has not been deployed in the country for over a year.

Early in the pandemic, Musk tweeted that concern over the virus was “dumb” and since taking over Twitter has removed its policy targeting Covid misinformation.

Elon Musk briefly loses title as world’s richest person to LVMH’s Arnault: Forbes

Musk’s tweet quickly went viral, receiving over 800,000 likes within some 11 hours but also sparking swift criticism.

Vaccine scientist and author Peter Hotez called on Musk to delete the tweet, saying, “200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives from Covid due to this kind of antiscience rhetoric and disinformation.”

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar praised how Fauci “calmly guided our country through crisis” and addressed Musk, saying: “Could you just leave a good man alone in your seemingly endless quest for attention?”

But Musk received praise from right-wing corners.

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had been removed from Twitter over Covid misinformation but whose account was reinstated under Musk’s leadership, tweeted: “I affirm your pronouns Elon.”

Republican lawmakers have pledged to grill Fauci when they take control of the House of Representatives in January, after locking horns repeatedly with the top immunologist over Covid vaccines, mask mandates and other pandemic-related issues.

Fauci, 81, is due to step down this month from his roles in government as Biden’s chief medical advisor, as well as director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, which he has headed since 1984.

In what was likely his final White House appearance in November, Fauci slammed the proliferation of bad health advice online and said the most difficult thing he had to deal with while helming America’s fight against Covid was the country’s polarization along political lines.

Elon Musk

Comments

1000 characters

Musk targets US Covid response lead Fauci in viral tweet

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Reko Diq rebirth translates into firm ECC action

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Oil edges up on US pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

Read more stories