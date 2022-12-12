AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
Pakistan

Grenade attack on ex-minister’s house

INP Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
PESHAWAR: Unidentified men have hurled a hand grenade on former provincial minister Haji Javed’s house in Peshawar.

Police told the media that a grenade was hurled by unidentified men on the rooftop of former minister Haji Javed’s house in Gulbahar neighborhood of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Fortunately, the grenade did not blow on the rooftop. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene whose personnel defused the grenade.

Police said a search operation was started in the area to arrest the culprits.

