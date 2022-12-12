AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 48.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
UNITY 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 15,357 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,732 Increased By 33.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 9.6 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Hats off to Justice Bandial…

Zaheer Ansari Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

The Supreme Court of Pakistan deserves a lot of praise for correcting a Himalayan blunder that it had committed under the Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry in the Reko Diq case.

On Friday, the apex court endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq.

According to media reports, Barrick Gold ended a long-running dispute with Pakistan, agreeing to restart developing the mining projects under an out of court agreement earlier this year. Under the deal, Barrick Gold withdrew a case from an international arbitration court, which had slapped a $11 billion penalty against Pakistan for suspending contracts of the company and its partners in 2011.

The court endorsement was a condition of the settlement to resume mining, that will invest $10 billion. This development, in my view, will surely brighten country’s prospects of inward foreign investment flows at a time when the country has been witnessing a sharp decline in its forex reserves on account of a variety of reasons. Hats off to Justice Bandial and his brother judges for delivering such a historic decision that will surely augur well for country’s economy.

Zaheer Ansari (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court SC Reko Diq case CJP Umar Ata Bandial Barrick Gold

Zaheer Ansari

Comments

1000 characters

Hats off to Justice Bandial…

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

Read more stories