AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.21%)
TPLP 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.33%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.5%)
UNITY 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,168 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 15,364 Increased By 14 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,737 Increased By 39.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 20.1 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

High-level US team to visit China in effort to repair ties

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:18am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US government is sending its first high-level delegation to China since a pledge made last month by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to repair frayed relations.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will join National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger on the December 11-14 trip.

The two will visit China, South Korea and Japan.

In China, Kritenbrink will follow up on Biden’s meeting in Bali last month with Xi in which the pair pledged “to continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation”, the State Department said.

Kritenbrink will also prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China in early 2023, the first visit by the top US diplomat in four years, it added.

The United States and China are the two largest economies in the world, spend more than any other nations on their militaries and are locked in fierce strategic competition.

In their Bali meeting, the two leaders discussed contentious issues, including Taiwan’s future, US restrictions on Chinese high-tech imports and China’s moves to expand its influence around the world.

Biden left his meeting with Xi proclaiming that there need not be a new Cold War, while Xi told Biden the two countries “share more, not less, common interests”.

China US Xi Jinping US government US president Joe Biden US China relations

Comments

1000 characters

High-level US team to visit China in effort to repair ties

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

Read more stories