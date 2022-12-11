AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

Reuters Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 04:19pm
Follow us

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-finals.

Southgate ‘will take time’ to consider future after World Cup exit

"The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio. Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

Emmanuel Macron Morocco Amelie Oudea Castera FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Comments

1000 characters
SAMIR SARDANA Dec 11, 2022 05:13pm
THE GOALIE OF MOROCCO & CROATIA HAVE STOPPED MORE GOALS THAN WHAT WAS SCORED BY FRANCE & ARGENT RESPECTIVELY MOROCCAN GOALIE IS BETTER THAN FRENCH (SAME FOR CROAT VS ARGENT) & ALSO YOUNGER AND TALLER IF THEY HOLD FOR 12O MINUTES - THEY WILL WIN ! IN ADDITION, IN A PENALTY SHOOT OUT PRESSURE IS ALWAYS ON THE FAVORITE & THEY BUCKLE - AS DID BRAZIL ! THE PRESSURE IS ON THE TEAM WHICH DOMINATES ! SO FRANCE HAS TO SCORE MANY GOALS TO WIN ! 3 SHOULDDO IT ! FRENCH DEFENSE CAN BE PENETRATED - IT IS THE FRENCH COUNTER ATTACK WHICH IS THE MATCH WINNER ! BUT THAT WORKED WHEN FRENCH WERE AGAINST A 6-7 MAN OPPONENT IN THE PENALTY BOX ! MOROCCO WILL HAVE ALL ITS TEAM IN THEIR OWN HALF AND PLAY FOR PENALTY SHOOT OUT OR A MISTAKE AS WAS MADE BY BRAZIL ! 1 MISTAKE AND THEN HOLD TILL 120 MINUTE ! dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

Exports, imports and remittances: Value-added textile sector seeks separate forex rates

Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Read more stories