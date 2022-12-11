Mixed trend in prices of essential kitchen items

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Talking to Business Recorder, wholesalers and retailers said prices of some of the essential kitchen items registered reduction especially ghee-cooking oil, vegetables and pulses, while others remained stable.

Traders said that vegetables and fruits prices which since August remained on the high side owing to discontinued supply from Sindh and Balochistan, but now with the restoration of vegetables supply from Sindh and Balochistan, the prices have also started declining which in the coming weeks will reduce further.

They further said that the ongoing political instability has also disturbed the business activities and is one of the major reasons behind recent escalation in the prices of everything.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack the hotel owners have increased the prepared tea cup price from Rs40 to Rs45 per cup, cooked daal plate price from Rs145 to Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable from Rs145 to Rs160 per plate.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per kg, powder chilli price also remained unchanged at Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs10,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs10,600, which in retail, is being sold at Rs295 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs470 per kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs8,190 per carton to Rs8,150 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs280 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed no changes as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale is available at Rs1,570 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,550 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,570 per bag. Sugar price remained stable at Rs4,500 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs95 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs100 per kg.

No changes were observed in rice prices as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs10,000 per 40 kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs250 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice per bag of 50kg is available at Rs8,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs4,150, which in retail is being sold at Rs120.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price is stable at Rs4,700 which in retail is being sold at Rs340-380 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands witnessed no changes and are stable at Rs2,550 per 5kg tin.

Nestle company following creation of an artificial shortage of Milk Pak now has started supplying milk at an increased price Rs65 per small pack against Rs60 per pack.

Traders told this correspondent that after Nestle, now other suppliers of packed milk brands are all set to further increase the prices.

Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs320 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs270 per kg to Rs250 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs325 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs50-90 per kg to Rs45-80 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs100-155 per kg level to Rs80-100 per kg, while price of onions remained stable at Rs140-200 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices.

Capsicum price went up from Rs75 per kg to Rs85 per kg, okra price went up from Rs135 per kg to Rs165 per kg, pumpkin price witnessed no change and is available at Rs80 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs110 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-55 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs55 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs110 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs450 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs60 per kg and peas price went down from Rs1,150 to Rs1,100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs150 to Rs140 per kg.

Bananas prices registered a reduction of Rs20 per dozen as the best quality bananas were being sold at Rs130 per dozen against Rs150 per dozen and normal at Rs110 per dozen against Rs130.

