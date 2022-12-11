Smog threatens human health: expert

LAHORE: The smog is seriously threatening human health and the pregnant women and fetus are more susceptible to environmental factors including smog.

Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told media on Saturday that air pollution can affect the health of the pregnant women and the developing baby by disrupting the baby’s growth. Pregnant women who live in polluted areas may be more likely to experience early or preterm labor, he said, adding: “Smog may increase the risk of Preterm labor and other problems, such as low birth weight, underdeveloped lungs in the baby, and death of the baby during or shortly after birth.”

Responding to a query, he said smog pollution directly affects infants and has a long-term effect on their health conditions when they grow up, including hypertension, cardiac disease and type 2 diabetes etc. Smog also triggers asthma attacks and severely worsens asthma conditions, such patients may be badly affected from smog that may increase the ratio of lung damage. He said that symptoms of smog are wheezing attacks, chest tightness, shortness of breath, frequent exposure to pollutants, obesity and Allergies like coughing and irritation in chest, eyes, throat and nose.

