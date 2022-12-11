AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ATC grants bail to Haleem Adil in land-grabbing case

INP Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a land grabbing case.

As per details, the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh appeared before the court in the land grabbing case. The PTI leader’s counsel presented the arguments on the bail plea in the ATC. He said that the PTI leader wants to face the court in this case so the court is requested to accept the bail plea. At this, the court granted bail to the Sindh assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any ‘illegal’ action against PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

A case under land grabbing charges was registered against Haleem Adil in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2. The FIR includes land-grabbing sections and other charges. According to the complaint, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader along with three other persons illegally occupied 40 acres of public land in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

