Every effort will be made for security of Balochistan people, says COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has said that every effort will be made for the security and safety of the people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for the socioeconomic development resulting into sustainable peace and prosperity.

According to the military’s media wing, Gen Asim visited Balochistan (Quetta and Turbat) for two days. On the first day, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters and laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Later, the COAS was given a detailed update on operational, training, and other matters of the formation.

The COAS also visited the Command and Staff College, Quetta and the School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet future battlefield challenges.

On the 2nd day of the visit, the COAS visited Turbat. IGFC South Balochistan briefed the COAS on the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander Quetta.

