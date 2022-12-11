Govt determined to revive economy, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the government is focused on reviving the economy, reduce inflation, and provide job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing a news conference, she said the government is taking measures to revive the economy. She assured the government’s capability and intent to address the challenges faced by the country.

The minister said the reconstruction and rehabilitation have been started in the flood-affected areas.

While lamenting PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said Khan is still engaged in efforts to destabilise the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Daily Mail has sought unconditional apology for publishing a false story against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She alleged that the PTI chairman used Daily Mail as one of the tools to destroy the image of Pakistan and its stability. She said the PTI chairman should seek apology from the nation over his false allegations against Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI, during its tenure, used all the resources to register fake cases against political opponents. She said they could not prove the allegations in courts as they had no evidence.

Responding to a question, the information minister said the PTI chairman cannot divert attention from his corruption including in Toshakhana case. Those who plundered the national exchequer will not escape accountability, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI will not dissolve the provincial assemblies.

The minister said general elections will be held in October next year in accordance with the Constitution.

