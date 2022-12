SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures extended a rally to a fifth consecutive session on Friday, tracking gains in the Shanghai market and headed for weekly gains over the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top buyer China.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery was up 2.5 yen, or 1.1%, at 230.2 yen ($1.69) per kg as of 0200 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct.

17 in early trade. The benchmark OSE contract has gained about 6.2% for the week.