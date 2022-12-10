Bilawal and upcoming Group-77 meeting

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is scheduled to visit the United States later this month to chair the ministerial meeting of Group-77 being held in New York on December 15 and 16. This will be the last meeting of Group-77 under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

It is increasingly clear that the PML(N)-led coalition government is creating a significant impression insofar as country’s foreign policy and policymaking processes are concerned despite its woeful performance in response to a slew of economic challenges facing this country. In other words, its strategy in dealing with other nations is quite successful.

The role played by Pakistan’s team at COP27 moot in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, towards global efforts aimed at creating loss and damages fund for vulnerable countries speaks highly of the fact that the country has of late sharpened its foreign policy tools in a very short time, so to speak.

Bilawal appears to have learnt the ropes in a very short time. He is, therefore, expected to perform even better at the Group-77 moot. His party’s, PPP’s, electoral prospects, in my view, would certainly hinge on his ability to enter the election arena on a confident note.

The current foreign policy successes or achievements during his tenure as foreign minister of the country will certainly add to his confidence.

Ahmed Raza (Karachi)

