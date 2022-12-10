AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Bilawal and upcoming Group-77 meeting

Ahmed Raza Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:20am
Follow us

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is scheduled to visit the United States later this month to chair the ministerial meeting of Group-77 being held in New York on December 15 and 16. This will be the last meeting of Group-77 under the chairmanship of Pakistan.

It is increasingly clear that the PML(N)-led coalition government is creating a significant impression insofar as country’s foreign policy and policymaking processes are concerned despite its woeful performance in response to a slew of economic challenges facing this country. In other words, its strategy in dealing with other nations is quite successful.

The role played by Pakistan’s team at COP27 moot in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, towards global efforts aimed at creating loss and damages fund for vulnerable countries speaks highly of the fact that the country has of late sharpened its foreign policy tools in a very short time, so to speak.

Bilawal appears to have learnt the ropes in a very short time. He is, therefore, expected to perform even better at the Group-77 moot. His party’s, PPP’s, electoral prospects, in my view, would certainly hinge on his ability to enter the election arena on a confident note.

The current foreign policy successes or achievements during his tenure as foreign minister of the country will certainly add to his confidence.

Ahmed Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister economic challenges G77 Group 77 meeting

Ahmed Raza

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal and upcoming Group-77 meeting

Economy: Dar, others take stock of situation

Weekly SPI inflation unchanged on average

Xi calls for oil trade in yuan

Unilateral hike in rates of SEZs’ plots disallowed

FTO orders FBR to release soybean consignments

Russia could cut oil production over West’s ‘stupid’ price cap

Oil rebounds, but still on track for biggest weekly declines

ECs: SBP further tightening data reporting mechanism

Wapda asked to shift troops from Dasu hospital

Matters adjudicated by courts: FBR maintains no data bank

Read more stories