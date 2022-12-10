AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Indian shares down as IT stocks slump

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2022 07:38am
BENGALURU: Indian shares slid on Friday to log their worst week in over two months as IT stocks tumbled as HCL Technologies’ warning of a potential slowdown in client spending in the industry’s key US market.

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.61% at 18,496.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.62% lower at 62,181.67, with both indexes posting their sharpest drops in a week.

The Nifty lost 1.07% for the week, while the Sensex fell 1.09%, logging their biggest one-week slides since the week-ended Sept. 30.

IT stocks, the second most influential sectoral group on the Nifty, tumbled 3.14% on the day and more than 6% for the week. The weekly drop was the steepest since mid-September when IT stocks fell in tandem with U.S tech stocks.

The decline on the day was sparked by HCL Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar’s warning that revenue growth for the current financial year would be at the lower end of its guidance due to furloughs and a drop in spending in some sectors.

“The commentary raised doubts over the pace of recovery in I.T. space”, said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The top losers in the Nifty 50 were IT stocks. Analysts said investors would also remain cautious ahead of key announcements on the closely-watched US consumer price inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision next week.

Earlier, the markets had opened higher as crude prices hovered near one-year lows and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China’s easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

