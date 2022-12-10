PSQCA stops production of 9 steel mills, seizes huge stock

LAHORE: Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Friday stopped working of another 9 illegal and un-licensed steels mills, seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in Lahore and Gujranwala.

The teams continuing crackdown on third consecutive day raided Kot Abdul Maalik, Shamkey Kala Shah Kaku, Muridke, Gujranwala and Daska, seized huge stock of deformed steel bars and other steel products of 9 mills and also served notices to another 15 illegal and unlicensed steel mills, selling depots, stores and stockiest.

“Sale and keeping stock of illegal and un-licensed products is also prohibited as per section 14 of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority Act”, the teams warned the stores and stockiest, refraining them to stop sale of non-compliance brands, otherwise stocks would be seized.

Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin said that even after receiving many notices, the steel mill owners were hesitant for compliance and strict action is being taken to bring the industry in compliance. The operation would continue till the last unit gets itself registered with PSQCA, he added. He said that PS Logo is guarantee of standardized product, steel sector would be facilitated through technical guidance for maintaining their products as per standard.

The DG said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch has assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture, adding that illegal and substandard food and non-food items are not acceptable in the market. The DG directed the field staff to take strict action in this regard.

