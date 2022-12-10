PC to host ‘PINDI EATS’ from 16th

ISLAMABAD: In celebration of the vibrant Pearl-Continental culture, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi is going to host a three-day event called PINDI EATS from the 16th-18th December 2022.

Along with food offerings, a variety of kids activities such as jumping castle, face painting, magic show, etc. will also be a part of this three-day event. Other activities will include live music, a lucky draw and kiosks catering to ethnic products.

Our guests would range from various sectors including influencers, trendsetters, celebrities, and elites of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PC Hotel is offering 10 percent discount on advance purchases before the 15th of December for PINDI EATS tickets. For more information and details, contact the hotel management at 051-111-505-505.

