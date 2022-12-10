JIT summons Vawda in IK attack probe

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) constituted to investigate the gun attack on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned the party’s disgruntled leader Faisal Vawda.

Sources said that after getting himself reinstated from the Supreme Court, the convener of the JIT (Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar) has formally begun the investigation and issued summons to at least 35 persons, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disgruntled leader Faisal Vawda.

The JIT has asked Vawda to appear before the investigators along with relevant documents supporting his claims on Saturday (today) at the CCPO Lahore Office.

According to the summon, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the Lahore police have also summoned various PTI leaders, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Faisal Javed, Hammad Azhar, Imran Ismail and Umer Sarfraz Cheema besides others.

Sources claimed that the name of Vawda was initially not added to the list as his name was on number 35th (the last person). They said that the disgruntled PTI leader was summoned in the light of his claim that the PTI’s long march would meet bloodshed in Punjab’s Wazirabad district, a few days before the gun attack.

