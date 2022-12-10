Bird-hit incidents decline at airports: PCAA

KARACHI: The bird-hit incidents have declined during the last six months at airports across the country.

According to the statistics released by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), an overall decline in the trend of bird strikes at airports from June to November. During this period, around 111 such incidents were reported. The highest number of 35 bird-hit incidents was reported at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) during the last six months while Sukkar airport faced the least number of three such incidents during this period.

Around 21 bird-hit incidents were reported at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi while Islamabad and Sialkot airports recorded 14 such incidents. The highest number of 25 bird-hits incidents was recorded in the month of July while the lowest number of 11 such incidents was reported in November 2022.

