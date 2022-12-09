AGL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.09%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
FLYNG 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
GGGL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.48%)
GGL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
OGDC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TREET 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TRG 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.56%)
UNITY 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.45%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,315 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,601 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,375 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

  • Says it is environment-friendly
BR Web Desk Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 01:30pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday declared the new Reko Diq mine deal legal and urged all provinces to amend their laws in accordance with the agreement.

An agreement in principle was reached between the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Balochistan and Barrick earlier this year for the reconstitution and restart of the project, which has been on hold since 2011.

In October, President Arif Alvi had filed a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to seek an opinion on the Reko Diq case on the advice of the prime minister.

SC had reserved the verdict on the reference last week ad announced it today.

Reko Diq deal: SC inquires about any mining policy, legal framework formulated

It said the deal was legal, and environment-friendly as well. Prior to announcing the verdict, SC had sought the help of foreign experts on the subject.

At a press conference in Islamabad in July , Barrick Gold Corporation President Mark Bristow had said that the first phase of Reko Diq copper-gold project will be completed by 2027-28, and the scheme will convert it into a “world-class mine and transform Balochistan”.

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

It will be operated by Canada’s Barrick, which will have 50% ownership. 25% will be owned by the Balochistan government and 25% by Pakistani state-owned enterprises.

“We will bring capital and technology to this project,” Bristow had said at the time.

Barrick Gold to convert Reko Diq into ‘world class mine’

Both sides are committed to show the world how partnerships on huge projects can deliver excellent results, he said.

Investment for the first phase of the project is estimated at $4 billion and the firm is looking for a consortium of investors to pour in $2 billion out of this value, he said.

“We have reached out to International Finance Corporation, co-investors and export and import agencies around the world,” Bristow said. “This is one of the largest fixed foreign investment project that Pakistan has ever had and it is the largest in Balochistan.”

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

The Apex Committee, headed by Minister for Finance and Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited shareholders, had agreed to a framework for the settlement and revival of the Reko Diq Project in March 2022.

Pakistan Supreme Court REKO DIQ Supreme Court (SC)

Comments

1000 characters

Supreme Court declares new Reko Diq mine deal legal

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Oil bounces on pipeline shutdown, but heads for weekly loss on demand woes

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Read more stories