AGL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.64%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.35%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
GGGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.91%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.69%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
TRG 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
UNITY 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
WAVES 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 8.7 (0.21%)
BR30 15,391 Increased By 51.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 41,694 Increased By 41.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 38.1 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Reuters Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 03:23pm
Follow us

Oil prices were stable on Friday but both benchmarks were headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlooks in China, Europe and the United States weighing on oil demand. Brent crude futures were at $76.16 a barrel, up 1 cent, at 0919 GMT.

Brent hit a 2022 low this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude inched up 7 cents to $71.53 a barrel. The contracts are set for weekly losses of around 10% each, their worst weekly drops in percentage terms since August and April, respectively.

The market structure for Brent contracts has switched to contango, meaning contracts for near-term delivery are cheaper than for delivery in six months, indicating that traders see weaker demand.

News of a leak closing Canadian firm TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline in the United States prompted a brief rally on Thursday.

However, prices finally eased as the market took a view that the closure would be brief.

The market similarly shrugged off a queue of oil tankers being held up by Turkish authorities on their way to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea.

“Evidently, nothing can improve the mood in the oil market,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

In China, surging infections will likely depress economic growth in the next few months despite some restrictions being eased, bringing a rebound only later in 2023, economists said.

Oil prices fall on prospect of Keystone pipeline’s resumption

Also on the downside, the US economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the US Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike on Dec. 14.

The European Central Bank will also likely lift its deposit rate by 50 bps next week to 2.00%, another Reuters poll found, despite the euro zone economy almost certainly being in recession, as it battles inflation running at five times its target.

Also read

Oil prices Brent crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

Rupee depreciation continues, settles at 224.4 against US dollar

BHC orders to quash all FIRs registered against PTI's Azam Swati

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down for 'approximately 20 days'

China’s Xi meets Arab leaders on ‘milestone’ Saudi trip

Gas production at desired delivery pressure: Mari signs agreement with fertiliser companies

Electricity bills: PD says doesn’t want to manage tax, surcharge collection

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Read more stories