AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PVC downstream industry may post 6pc growth this year: report

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: With growing consumer awareness about new construction materials and sustainability, the PVC downstream industry in Pakistan is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years.

A recent report by PACRA expects the local construction industry to record a growth of 6 percent this year. Over the next seven years, the sector is expected to grow by a whopping 92 percent as Pakistan enters the rehabilitation phase in the aftermath of catastrophic floods and CPEC-related activities revive as well. As a result, the demand for PVC applications and other construction materials is also likely to gain traction.

According to Muhammad Idrees, Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), the PVC market in Pakistan has undergone a phase of growth and diversification in the last few years.

“To meet the market requirements, we have continued to scale our operations and completed Plant expansion to 295,000 tons annually. Last year, we contributed USD 165 million in import substitution through local PVC & VCM production and generated USD 28 million in foreign exchange through exports.”

He further mentioned that due to Pakistan’s inherit advantages and close proximity to growing regional markets, there is huge export potential for PVC downstream products, which should be capitalized by local manufacturers.

He said that to promote the use of high-quality PVC downstream products, especially in the construction sector of Pakistan, EPCL is undertaking various market development initiatives and has made significant investment with its partners to launch a branded outlet called Think PVC.

Elaborating on the concept of Think PVC outlet, he said that EPCL wants to engage the construction industry and other associated stakeholders to highlight innovative construction materials, with a focus on sustainable materials such as PVC.

Currently, around 55 percent market share of PVC application in Pakistan is held by pipes and fittings. The goal is to create wider awareness that PVC resin applications include the manufacturing of doors, windows, flooring, roofing, outdoor furniture, vanities, and other products.

Idrees shared that with increasing population, there is a dire need to adopt modern and innovative construction materials for sustainable living.

Compared to other materials, PVC is waterproof, termite and damage resistant, fire retardant, and a light-weight material, which offers high durability and requires minimal maintenance.

The PVC is more sustainable as it has 50 percent lower carbon footprint as compared to aluminum, a competing product. It also has a much longer life span and is recyclable. Consumers can save up to 28 percent in heating and cooling costs when using a double-glazed PVC window, he mentioned.

He believes that the future of PVC downstream market in Pakistan remains promising as climate change tops the government agenda and more sustainable practices will be adopted by the construction industry.

“All sectors in Pakistan are expected to adopt greener solutions in line with the government policy of preserving natural resources and forests. PVC is a viable alternative to wood products, and we expect to see greater market penetration of PVC downstream products as the construction sector embraces a Go Green approach,” Idrees stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC PACRA EPCL PVC PVC market PVC downstream industry

Comments

1000 characters

PVC downstream industry may post 6pc growth this year: report

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories