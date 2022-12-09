Sindh Assembly resolution praises govt over flood relief work

KARACHI: Opposition legislators on Thursday criticised the PPP’s government for its “unbecoming” behaviour towards the affectees during recent floods, but the treasury rejected the criticism, saying that ravaged houses and school structures will be rebuilt.

The Sindh Assembly adopted a resolution to appreciate the provincial government for its relief work during the floods following a four-day debate on an adjustment motion, which PPP’s Nida Khuhro had tabled.

Ghazala Siyal of the PPP asserted that her party’s rule has always served the public, saying that houses of the flood affected people will be rebuilt. She asked her party’s government for steps to help students carry out their education despite their school structures were washed away in floods. She also grieved over the crops destruction, seeking funds to cancel off the affected farmers’ financial losses.

GDA’s Nand Kumar said that the affected people are still haplessly, seeking a help for being stranded in the deluge. He also negated the statistics spelt out by the treasury regarding the floods triggered losses and rescue efforts in floods, saying that reality is completely different.

Giyan Chand, Sindh Religious Minister urged the opposition to stop meaningless criticism against his government, saying that they should forward recommendations to help offset the negative impact of floods devastations in the province, instead.

Floods damaged crops severely and killed nearly 125,000 animals in his locality, Kohistsn, he told the house. He also appreciated his government for an “unprecedented” relief work in floods.

PTI’s lady legislator, Adeeba Hasan said that NGOs carried out main task to rescue and provide relief to the stranded people in floods, saying that women affectees had complaints for being without shelters and foods.

