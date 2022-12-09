AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Dec 09, 2022
Labourers, doctors, paramedical staff: Oman offers job opportunities

Published 09 Dec, 2022
FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan and Chairperson Alveer Airways Syeda Huma Batul held a separate meeting with Minister of Health Dr Hilal bin Ali bin Bilal Al-Sabati and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salam Air Captain Muhammad Ahmed in Oman. During the meetings, detailed discussion was held regarding the jobs of Pakistani labour class and paramedical staff in Oman.

Health Minister of Oman Dr Hilal bin Ali said that measures to increase labour and trade opportunities in the two Islamic brotherhood countries are the need of the hour. He said that Pakistani doctors are providing the best medical services in the developed countries of the world due to their professional abilities and subliming the name of Pakistan in the world. Oman’s health sector also has excellent opportunities for Pakistani doctors and paramedical staff, he added.

CEO Salam Air Captain Muhammad Ahmed and Chairperson Alveer Airways also discussed the common issues of aviation industry of Pakistan and Oman. The both delegations also discussed proposals regarding the number of passengers travelling between Pakistan and Oman and increasing the number of flights. The CEO of Salam Airways told that his airline’s network extends to 32 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, including Pakistan. Various proposals were also exchanged in the meeting as well as detailed discussion was also held on important measures for the promotion of trade relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FESCO job opportunities Pakistani doctors Malik Tahseen Awan Salam Air Captain Muhammad Ahmed medical services Dr Hilal bin Ali

