IESCO chief launches anti-corruption campaign

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Corruption has hollowed out the foundations of the country and institutions and the people have to bear all the burden. On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, a special campaign has been launched to eradicate corruption from IESCO.

In his message CEO IESCO has warned all the officers and staff and said that customer service is our religious, moral and professional duty and if respected customers are harassed or money is demanded for any official work such officers and staff have absolutely no place in IESCO because a few black sheep cannot undermine the dignity of the IESCO.

He requested the consumers to immediately report if they are harassed in any way for new electricity connections or in other matters or if their legitimate work is interrupted or any bribe is demanded. Report any corruption to the concerned SE, XEN, SDO so that with the cooperation of the consumers, departmental action can be taken against those few black sheep in the organization who not only cause difficulties to the consumers but also the organization for achieving their personal goals.

Deputy Director Mubin Sikandar has been appointed as the focal person at IESCO Head Office to eradicate the corruption. In case of any complaint of corruption, customers should call on their telephone number 051-9252910 during office hours so that departmental action can be taken against these elements by taking timely action.

