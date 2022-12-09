AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
German company unveils legally binding accord: Clothing retailer launches initiative for ensuring workers’ safety

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: In order to avoid tragic incidents like the 2012 Baldia factory inferno and to ensure safer and healthier environment at the workplace, German textile retailer KiK on Thursday announced an initiative for more safety of workers across its supply chain through implementation of an independent, yet legally binding, agreement termed ‘Accord Pakistan’.

In this regard, the company held an event to apprise the media and industry stakeholders of its initiative on fire and building safety.

Addressing the function, KiK’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Zahn said that his goal was to make ‘Accord Pakistan’, which is modelled on ‘Accord Bangladesh’, a success.

The earlier initiative, he said, led to transformation of an entire industrial sector in a developing country from the ground up. Since the accord’s enforcement there has been no major disaster in Bangladesh’s textile industry.

The aim of ‘Accord Pakistan’ is to build on this successful model, said Patrick Zahn. Explaining the accord, he said it’s an independent, legally binding agreement between companies and trade unions in Pakistan and aims to create a safer, more socially responsible, and healthier garment and textile industry.

