AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
ANL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.41%)
AVN 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 49.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.1%)
FCCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
GGGL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.63%)
GGL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.64%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
OGDC 71.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
TREET 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
TRG 136.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
UNITY 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
WAVES 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,158 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 41,652 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,380 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

38th SAARC CHARTER: H.E Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President, SCCI & Governor, KPK

Published 09 Dec, 2022 06:57am
Follow us

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and best wishes to the Governments, Secretary General of SAARC, the SAARC Secretariat, SAARC bodies and especially the peoples of South Asia on the occasion of the commemoration of the SAARC Charter day.

The SAARC Charter was envisioned to promote regional cooperation and to accelerate the pace of social and economic development in the region. SAARC Charter encapsulated the hopes and aspirations of one fifth of humanity and symbolizes the hope that the challenges faced by the region can be overcome through regional cooperation.

Today as we celebrate 38th year of the founding of SAARC, it is important to reflect on the successes and gains achieved by SAARC despite the multifarious challenges. Since its establishment SAARC has developed and matured steadily over the years with a decisive shift in focus in its third decade, towards implementation.

We have inked several agreements and have embodied institution for the promotion and strengthening of collective self-reliance among the countries of South Asia which is enshrined in our Charter as one of SAARC’s objectives, assumes greater significance.

This year we mark SAARC Charter Day amidst a regional economic crises after the pandemic. the pandemic and the economic crisis after it, has further underscored the importance of poverty alleviation for the national governments in a region that is home to one of the world’s largest poor populations and remains one of the least integrated globally.

Now is the time to come forward to pool our resources, rather than look inwards, for providing a better future to the vulnerable segments of our societies through the platform provided by SAARC. South Asia is a region blessed with great potential and all Member States must renew their commitment to work hand in hand, to reap the benefits of regional cooperation to enhance prosperity and quality of life of South Asian people.

It is the need of the hour that we move forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of SAARC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SCCI SAARC H.E Haji Ghulam Ali SAARC Charter

Comments

1000 characters

38th SAARC CHARTER: H.E Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President, SCCI & Governor, KPK

Forex reserves fall to $6.7bn on repayments

CARs: ADB lists barriers to trade flows

FX reserves may rise in H2FY23: All debt repayments on track, says SBP governor

Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

‘Country of Particular Concern’: Pakistan conveys its concerns to US

765kV DC transmission lines: FD asks PD to take action on award of contract

Cabinet approves restoration of 11 revoked POL exploration licences

Amendments to power plants’ documents,transition from USD Libor benchmark to SOFR: MoF urges PD to nominate body as focal point

Consignments of imported soybean feed: FTO may issue release order today

Pharma supplies: KTBA urges FBR to revisit clarification about ‘further tax’

Read more stories