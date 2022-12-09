38th SAARC CHARTER: H.E Haji Ghulam Ali Vice President, SCCI & Governor, KPK

TEXT: It gives me great pleasure to extend warm greetings and best wishes to the Governments, Secretary General of SAARC, the SAARC Secretariat, SAARC bodies and especially the peoples of South Asia on the occasion of the commemoration of the SAARC Charter day.

The SAARC Charter was envisioned to promote regional cooperation and to accelerate the pace of social and economic development in the region. SAARC Charter encapsulated the hopes and aspirations of one fifth of humanity and symbolizes the hope that the challenges faced by the region can be overcome through regional cooperation.

Today as we celebrate 38th year of the founding of SAARC, it is important to reflect on the successes and gains achieved by SAARC despite the multifarious challenges. Since its establishment SAARC has developed and matured steadily over the years with a decisive shift in focus in its third decade, towards implementation.

We have inked several agreements and have embodied institution for the promotion and strengthening of collective self-reliance among the countries of South Asia which is enshrined in our Charter as one of SAARC’s objectives, assumes greater significance.

This year we mark SAARC Charter Day amidst a regional economic crises after the pandemic. the pandemic and the economic crisis after it, has further underscored the importance of poverty alleviation for the national governments in a region that is home to one of the world’s largest poor populations and remains one of the least integrated globally.

Now is the time to come forward to pool our resources, rather than look inwards, for providing a better future to the vulnerable segments of our societies through the platform provided by SAARC. South Asia is a region blessed with great potential and all Member States must renew their commitment to work hand in hand, to reap the benefits of regional cooperation to enhance prosperity and quality of life of South Asian people.

It is the need of the hour that we move forward with the spirit of cooperation that was instrumental in the formation of SAARC.

