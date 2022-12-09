38th SAARC CHARTER: DAY Iftikhar Ali Malik President, SCCI

TEXT: It was indeed a progressive stance that the leaders of South Asian countries collectively signed the SAARC Charter on 8th of December 1985 at the first SAARC Summit held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, creating a common platform for the people of South Asia to work together in a spirit of friendship, trust, and mutual understanding. Commemorating the signing of SAARC Charter in 1985, we, the citizens of South Asia, through various fruitful activities of cooperation, celebrate the SAARC Charter.

SAARC has been focusing on the targets in areas of human capital development, education, social welfare, trade and economics, agriculture, tourism, science and technology, climate change, culture, security, etc. It is needless to mention that the unity and solidarity among all member states of SAARC are very much needed at this crucial juncture in the long journey of South Asian progress.

In line with the common goals of SAARC, it was momentous that further strengthening the regional economic cooperation, the South Asian business community established SCCI in 1992 recognized as the business forum in South Asia by the member states of SAARC.

The SCCI, together with development partners and stakeholders, has been engaged in regional policy advocacy and initiative several development projects and events such as business leaders’ conclaves, investment forums, trade exhibitions, and workshops focusing on startup , young entrepreneurs, women-led enterprises, and digital economy.

In the new normal context, the era of post global pandemic, and amidst the economic slowdown, the regional cooperation in South Asia is more important than ever before. Hence, it is no wonder why the South Asian people demand the SAARC to play a proactive role in the rebuilding process of South Asian economies.

Realizing the full economic potential of South Asia, the SAARC can achieve the goals of sustainable development. The trade potential in South Asia is around USD 85 billion. If South Asia is to eliminate trade barriers, it has the potential to triple regional trade. Therefore, it is no wonder why South Asia is regarded as one of the potential region in the world for international trade, investments and economic cooperation.

